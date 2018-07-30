Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has died after suffering a cardiac arrest while taking part in the annual RideLondon event on Sunday (July 29).

Nigel Buchan-Swanson, 69, from Chichester, West Sussex, died just as he passed the half-way mark of the 100-mile cycle route.

The father of three sadly passed away in Ockley Road despite the best efforts of fellow riders and emergency services, confirmed event organisers.

Following his death more than £900 has been raised for charity in his memory.

Thousands of cyclists took part in the popular event which passes through west London and into Surrey every year, with the Surrey 100 route giving amateur riders the opportunity to get involved.

RideLondon confirmed that the 69-year-old sadly passed away at the 56-mile mark after suffering a cardiac arrest.

A spokesman said on Monday morning (July 30): "We sadly confirm the death of a participant in the 2018 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100.

"Nigel Buchan-Swanson, aged 69, was married with three children and six grandchildren and lived in Chichester, West Sussex.

(Image: Alex Boyd)

"He suffered a cardiac arrest on Ockley Road at around the 56 mile mark and received immediate treatment from fellow riders and medical personnel at the scene."

According to the grandfather's fundraising page set up prior to the event, he braved torrential rain to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Following his death, members of the public have made donations to the charity in his memory and tributes have been left by fellow cyclists.

"Nigel, I was with you when this happened. My thoughts are with you and your family. Rest in peace, I will never forget you," wrote one donor.

(Image: Gareth Davies)

Another wrote: "I hope your friends and family are proud of your achievements through cycling and that your fundraising goes on to new heights."

Another reads: "I saw Nigel as he was being treated, I was really hoping that he would make it, I am so saddened by his death and wish to express my condolences to his family."

So far more than £900 has been raised for Macmillan Cancer Support in Mr Buchan-Swanson's memory.