A man has been taken to hospital with "non life-threatening injuries" after he was struck by a train.

Police officers were sent to Richmond station just after 10.30am this morning (November 14).

At the time of writing (12pm), trains are stopping at the station - and disruption is expected until 3pm - because emergency services continue to deal with the fallout from the incident.

But miraculously the victim was not seriously hurt.

The British Transport Police confirmed just before 11am that a casualty had been taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The British Transport Police statement in full

A spokesman said: "Shortly after 10.30am today, officers were called to Richmond station after reports a person was struck by a train.

"Paramedics and police were quickly on scene and a man was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

"This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious."

