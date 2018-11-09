Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners have been calling for an end to the "slaughter" of deer in Richmond Park , ahead of the autumn cull which began on Monday, November 5.

Each year, up to 200 deer are killed - males in February and females in autumn - in order to maintain a healthy population in the park.

But wildlife campaign group Animal Aid claims there are more humane ways to control the animals than simply going out at night and shooting them.

Campaigner Jade Emery said: "It is horrifying to see this cruel cull continue year after year, while humane alternatives to culling deer remain unexplored by the Royal Parks.

"We call for an end to this cull, and for the Royal Parks’ resources to instead be used to properly explore humane alternatives, instead of so quickly resorting to such extreme measures."

Suggested alternatives include tranquillising and then spaying or neutering some of the deer, which has proven successful in Fairfax, a city in Virginia in the USA, reducing the population by 28% in five years.

Royal Parks said they monitor technological advances annually, and review their policies, but stressed that "humane culling" is endorsed by The British Deer Society and the Deer Initiative of England and Wales.

The cull stops deer herds outgrowing their food supply, which would lead to starvation or deaths in winter through lack of body fat, and prevents overcrowding, which could lead to a build-up of parasites or diseases.

During the cull, the park is closed to the public between 8pm and 7am, and the meat from the killed deer is sold to game wholesalers.

The aim is to keep the ratio of males to females at two to five, which is normal for managed deer herds.