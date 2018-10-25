Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young girl was rushed to hospital after being gored in her thigh by a rutting stag in Bushy Park.

She was injured on Wednesday (October 24), in the heat of rutting season as male deer are fighting for supremacy and are "highly aggressive".

Bushy Park in Richmond is the second largest Royal Park in the city and is home to around 300 deer.

Earlier this month the Royal Parks warned park users in both Richmond Park and Bushy Park about getting too close to deer during rutting season, when stags act territorially.

What is rutting? Male deer are involved in rutting every autumn. It is a physical means of attracting as many females as possible. Fallow bucks and red stags are known to roar, bark and clash antlers in an attempt to fight off rivals and assert their dominance. Rutting season usually runs from September until November in the UK, during which time the male deer are at a testosterone peak. However, these high testosterone levels are known to make the animals "highly" agressive.

According to the Royal Parks, eyewitnesses saw the family of the young girl taking pictures of the deer from a close range, despite multiple warnings posted around the park.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene, along with paramedics and first responders and the girl was rushed to hospital.

A spokesman for London Ambulance service said: "We were called at 3.18pm to Bushy Park, Hampton Court Road.

"We sent an ambulance crew and incident response officer and dispatched London's Air Ambulance to the scene.

"We treated a child for a leg injury and took her to hospital by ambulance as a priority."

Rutting deer have injured members of the public in the past and dogwalkers were encouraged to avoid the park entirely during autumn.

Photographers have also been encouraged to use long-range lenses instead of shooting up close to avoid the risk of being attacked.

Members of the public are advised to stay at least 50 metres away from the deer during the autumn rutting season.

Bill Swan, Assistant Park Manager, Bushy Park, said: “We are very sorry to hear that a girl has been gored in the thigh by a stag. We sincerely hope she makes a full and speedy recovery.

“This is a very frightening incident. Eye witnesses reported to us that the family was standing very close to the stag and taking photos, even though there are prominent signs up in the park telling people not to get too close to the deer.

“This distressing incident is an unfortunate but powerful warning to everyone why it is dangerous to approach stags during the autumn rutting season, and at any time in fact.

“Stags are wild animals and they are especially unpredictable at this time of year, and can act defensively if they are aggravated or feel cornered; they are immensely strong and can move very fast to defend themselves even from laying down when resting.

“We have warning signs at key locations across Bushy Park asking people to stay at least 50m away from the deer; people must keep their distance to prevent such incidences occurring.”