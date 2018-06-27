Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hillingdon Council has handed out more than 30,000 parking tickets and driving penalties in the first 5 months of 2018.

More than one in six of those Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) were issued on a single street in Uxbridge.

Data obtained by getwestlondon using the Freedom of Information Act uncovered that Vine Street in Uxbridge Town Centre saw 5,706 parking tickets, bus lane contraventions or penalties for entering yellow box junctions and disobeying no entry signs from January 1 to May 31, 2018.

Over the 150 days in the time period an average of 38 tickets were handed out on the street every day.

Vine Street is at the centre of Uxbridge and leads to the Underground station, however the area accessible to motorists is only around 100 metres long, with the remaining area between the old Randall's department store and the town centre only accessible to buses and cyclists.

A camera recognises the number plates of any vehicle crossing that is not a bus and notices are sent in the post. The penalty for entering the bus only area is £130, although payment received within a fortnight earns the offending motorist a 50% discount.

The next most penalties handed out were in Northgate, Northwood, with 2,729 notices sent to motorists in just 150 days.

Only buses and cyclists are allowed to turn into Northwood from Ducks Hill Road and there is a camera at the junction which registers any vehicle turning in.

Of the 50 locations where the most notices are handed out, all of which saw more than 100 notices issued during the 150 day period, 14 were in Hayes and 10 were in Uxbridge, while 9 were in Ruislip.

Specifically in the eight roads and car parks around the Ruislip Lido, 932 PCNs were handed out in the first 150 days of 2018, before the busy summer period even began.

The highest number of notices were issued on Ducks Hill Road in Ruislip, with 257. Further Data reveals that 153 of these tickets were given in May, which experienced unseasonably hot weather, while just three tickets were issued on the road in January, February and March combines.

The figure of 153 tickets in May 2018 on Ducks Hill Road is more than triple the number of tickets handed out in Mat 2017 (42) and May 2016 (50).

Last year, 184 tickets were issued on Ducks Hill Road in June. Figures for June 2018 are not yet available.

The area around the Lido is a tow away zone, so drivers parking illegally can have their car towed away to Northview Car Park in Eastcote, about 3 miles away. The tow away zone will be enforced during peak periods this summer.

The restrictions in Withy Lane, Abercorn Grove, Bury Street, Ducks Hill Road, Lakeside Close and Reservoir road run from 9am to 7pm every day of the year, unless you have a resident's permit.

Some private roads around the Lido also see antisocial parking, but the council are not able to enforce any parking restrictions or remove any vehicles unless the property has a dropped kerb.

To retrieve a car towed away from the Lido, you only need to pay for your parking ticket. No additional payment is taken for the towing or impounding of the car.

The 20 roads with the most Penalty Charge Notices in the first 150 days of 2018