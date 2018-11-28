Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Across London, property prices have fallen by 0.3% in the last year, to an average of £482,241. The region underperformed compared to the UK as whole, which saw the average property value increase by 3.5%.

The data comes from the House Price Index, which the Office for National Statistics (ONS) compiles using house sale information from the Land Registry, and the equivalent bodies in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Frances Clacy, research analyst at estate agents Savills, said a slowdown in growth compared to the previous year was caused by more stringent lending criteria.

She said: "The higher value markets of London, the South East and the East of England, where affordability is most stretched, have been particularly impacted. For the capital, house prices are now lower than they were a year ago.

"Economic and political uncertainty, particularly surrounding the outcome of Brexit, also means buyers have become more cautious.

But how have house prices fared in Hillingdon, Hounslow, Ealing and Harrow? We have all the data below.

Hillingdon

House prices in Hillingdon declined slightly, by 0.2%, in September, contributing to a 0.5% fall over the last 12 months.

ONS figures show that the average property in the area sold for £417,173 – significantly higher than the UK average of £232,554. Another bonus for Hillingdon homeowners is that they will have seen their property rise in value by about £144,000 in the last five years.

The figures also showed that buyers who made their first step onto the property ladder in Hillingdon in September spent an average of £349,305 – around £121,000 more than it would have cost them five years ago.

But home sales were down by 6% between July and August, when 3,005 were sold.

The highest house prices in the country in September were found in London's Kensington and Chelsea, where properties sold for an average of £1.5 million – 19 times the cost of a home in Burnley, where the average property cost just £79,400.

Hounslow

In Hounslow, house prices remained unchanged in September, even though they went up by 0.5% over the last 12 months.

The latest data from the ONS shows that the average property in the area sold for £399,395, meaning a homeowner will have seen their property jump in value by just shy of £100,000 over five years.

First time buyers in September spent an average of £359,033 – around £89,000 more than it would have cost them five years ago.

Between August last year and July this year, the most recent 12 months for which sales volume data is available, 2,522 homes were sold in Hounslow, 4% fewer than in the previous year.

Ealing

House prices in Ealing increased by 1.3% in September, contributing to a 1.1% rise over past year.

ONS data shows that the average property in the area sold for £494,459, well more than twice the national average, while Ealing homeowners will have seen their property jump in value by around £146,000 in the last five years.

First time buyers in Ealing in September spent an average of £437,086 – £129,000 more than it would have cost them half a decade ago.

Between August last year and July this year 2,628 homes were sold in Ealing, 10% fewer than in the previous period.

Harrow

House prices in Harrow leapt by 3.8% in September, contributing to a 1.7% rise over the last 12 months.

The latest data from the Office of National Statistics shows that the average property in the area sold for £478,816

The average homeowner in Harrow will have seen their property jump in value by around £153,000 in the last five years.

The figures also showed that buyers who made their first step onto the property ladder in Harrow in September spent an average of £401,918 – around £129,000 more than it would have cost them five years ago.