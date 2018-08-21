The video will start in 8 Cancel

The amount of money forked out by councils across west London on vehicles for mayors in the last three years has been revealed.

A recent Freedom of Information (FOI) request found that since 2015 councils across the country have spent more than £4.5 million on cars for mayors or their equivalents.

The average spend was £21,804 over the last three years, during which time council tax in England has increased by an average of £188.

Nine councils in the UK spent taxpayers’ money on personalised number plates for their mayors, whilst others purchased them many years ago.

Some of the flash cars which have been funded by west London councils since 2015 include Bentley Continental Flying Spur, a Jaguar XJ and an Audi A8.

Here, getwestlondon takes a look at how much each council in west London has spent. Harrow Council and Westminster Council did not respond to the FOI request.

Ealing Council

Ealing Council's total costs for mayors' cars since 2015 was £22,905, according to the figures published on Tuesday (August 21) by the TaxPayers' Alliance.

This was splashed out on one car, a Volkswagen Passat, which has cost £20,400 to lease, with an additional £2,500 being spent on fuel in the last three years.

It is understood that the fuel cost is that for the last year, multiplied to provide an estimate for a total of all three years. The lease amount includes maintanence.

(Image: Getty Images)

A spokesman for the local authority defended the amount spent, saying: "On a yearly basis, the Mayor attends over 300 engagements, many of which fall on the same day.

"These events require that he makes a formal appearance, along with the Mayoress, wearing mayoral robes and valuable chains of office.

"The Volkswagen Passat is a modest vehicle that accommodates his very busy schedule, travelling safely to and from events with his consort, to continue supporting Ealing’s local community.”

Kensington and Chelsea Council

Since 2015, Kensington and Chelsea Council's total costs for mayors' cars was £34,667.

This was spent on two cars, a Bentley Continental Flying Spur and a Jaguar XJ - with estimated values of £132,800 and £62,360 respectively.

In this time, £6,487.99 has been spent by the council on fuel, £2,408.75 on road tax, £20,720 on maintenance and £5,049 on insurance for the mayor.

It is understood road tax includes a congestion charge of £884.50 and the maintenance costs includes permits, car parking charges and also cleaning.

(Image: UGC)

Speaking to getwestlondon , a spokesman for Kensington and Chelsea Council said that the Bentley Continental Flying Spur was sold at the start of summer 2018.

He added: “We are looking at greener options across our entire fleet of vehicles, from rubbish trucks to the Mayoral car.

"The Mayor uses the vehicle to attend hundreds of community events every year, both in our borough and further afield as a representative of the borough.”

Hounslow Council

According to the FOI, nothing has been spent on vehicles for the mayor in Hounslow since 2015.

Out of the eight councils in west London, the local authority for Hounslow Council is the only one which has spent nothing on vehicles for its mayor in the last three years.

Hillingdon Council

Since 2015, Hillingdon Council's total costs for mayors' cars was £39,652.

In that time, £32,289 has been splashed out on leasing a Jaguar XJL as the mayoral car, which has needed £5,637 worth of fuel in the last three years.

£1,726 was spent on maintenance costs, including parking fees and insurance.

Hillingdon Council has been approached for comment.

Brent Council

Brent Council's total costs for mayors' cars since 2015 was £2,799.

This was splashed out on one car, a Toyota Prius. In the last three years, £2,144 has been spent on fuel, £65 on parts and tyres and £589 on MOT costs.

A spokesman for Brent Council said: “In common with councils across the country, Brent maintains the office of a civic Mayor.

“The Mayor of Brent is the borough's first citizen and carries out a vast array of charitable and community engagements, raising money for local causes and meeting thousands of local people, in addition to acting as an ambassador for the borough.

“We always seek best value for money where possible and this expenditure provides essential support for the Mayor in the execution of their duties."

Hammersmith and Fulham Council

Hammersmith and Fulham Council has spent £31,653 on the mayor's car since 2015.

This was on one flash car, an Audi A8, which has cost £24,153 to lease.

According to the FOI, £5,700 was spent on fuel in this time. On top of that, £1,800 was spent on insurance. It is understood all other costs are included in the lease costs.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council has been approached for comment.