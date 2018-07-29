Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The best and worst west London state-funded secondary schools have been revealed in GetWestLondon's latest Real Schools Guide.

Brent's Wembley High Technology College is the best in the country according the guide which takes into account a wide range of factors when ranking each secondary school.

While not a single Hounslow school made top 10 in the country several ranked among the best in west London.

The Real Schools Guide's rating system uses 50 different measures, put together from the latest publicly-available data and broken into four categories - attainment 8, progress, attendance, and outcomes.

It looks beyond GCSE to takes into account measures including attainment and progress to consider schools overlooked by national league tables.

The highest ranking Hounslow school came 68th in the country while the worst ranked 2,947th out of 3,088 nationally.

Reach Academy Feltham, Gunnersbury Catholic School, The Heathland School and St Mark's Catholic School all ranked within west London's top 10 secondary schools.

(Image: Andrew James)

These are the "best" and "worst" schools in Hounslow according to the Real Schools Guide 2018:

The numbers to the right of each school name are their national rankings (out of a total of 3,088).

St Mark's Catholic School - 68 The Heathland School - 101 Gunnersbury Catholic School - 115 Reach Academy Feltham - 131 The Green School for Girls - 229 Brentford School for Girls - 287 Heston Community School- 300 Cranford Community College - 502 Lampton Academy (Hounslow) - 728 Gumley House RC Convent School, FCJ - 770 Chiswick High School (Hounslow) - 946 Isleworth and Syon School for Boys- 958 Rivers Academy West London - 1,423 Springwest Academy - 1,481 Space Studio West London - 1,955 Kingsley Academy - 2,114 West Thames College - 2,94

St Mark's Catholic School ("the best")

The Bath Road, Hounslow school has slipped down a little in our rankings this year, going from 21st in the country to 68th.

However it is still the top performing school in the borough and its performance is more remarkable given that exactly half of the pupils do not speak English as a first language.

Despite this, Attainment 8 at the school was 59.4, well above the average for Hounslow, which is 48.

In 2017, the most recent results available, 88% of pupils at St Mark's Catholic School gained at least 5 A* to C or 9-4 grade GCSES including English and Maths at 9 to 4. Nationally 61.3% of pupils achieved this.

Progress 8 is also at well above the national average, with a score of 0.88.

West Thames College ("the worst")

While West Thames College was ranked the worst school in Hounslow it moved up in our rating from 3064 in the country last year to 2947 this year. Its Attainment 8 level was 2.4 well below the Hounslow average of 48. 0% of West Thames College pupils achieved 5 A* to C or 9-4 grade GCSES in 2017.

How good is my child's school?

You can use our interactive widget to see the results for every school in the country. You can also find out the 10 best schools in west London based on the Real Schools Guide by clicking here .

Some schools are classed as "new" which means they don't have a ranking or any ratings.