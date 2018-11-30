Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Italian restaurant has been slammed after the owner allegedly responded to questions about halal options by saying "this is Richmond, not Hounslow, we don't do halal".

Shahera Rahemtulla, 45, and her colleagues were trying to organise a Christmas party for their Hounslow company at the Richmond family-owned restaurant Treviso but were horrified by what they claim was the owner's racist attitude.

However, owner Nicola Muya, 47, says the outrage and ensuing poor review from Shahera on TripAdvisor is part of a cynical ploy to get a free meal and ruin his small business.

Shahera said: "When my colleague rang up, the owner had already been quite rude and said we are very busy.

"Then she asked him if they do halal options and he said 'This is Richmond, not Hounslow, darling, we don't do halal'.

"I rang after she told me what happened and he was just as arrogant and rude. Why not just say 'we do not offer it?'

"He asked me if I had ever eaten in an Italian restaurant and said obviously I had not.

"I was so surprised, they wouldn't give this kind of response to someone who was vegetarian.

"It's not acceptable in this day and age. I have been to various restaurants in Richmond that do a halal option.

"In all my all my life I have never experienced such nonsense. I will be taking matters further and will not let this rest."

However, owner Nicola claims he did not say "this is Richmond" although he admitted he "does not know anyone in Richmond that does halal in an Italian restaurant".

He said: "I do not even know what halal is or what the processes are. However, we have all sorts of customers, we serve all nationalities and religions and we treat everybody the same.

"What does location or not offering halal have to do with racism? I do not know what all this fuss is about.

"My chef Francesco spoke to her for about an hour going on about this and that and he did not know what to say.

"I cannot stop people saying what they want but I think she should feel guilty for accusing a family restaurant of this.

"I work with my wife Susanna and we do this job because we love food and people. We are the most flexible restaurant, I can tell you, in the whole world. If people need things left out of the food I can talk to the chef and do that."

He added: "In five years, she is our only bad review on TripAdvisor and when I looked at other reviews she has written it seems she tries to provoke this stuff so she can call the manager and get something out of it.

"We had no intention of upsetting her or making her go somewhere else but I think she did not intend to book the restaurant anyway."

Shahera's TripAdvisor account indicates she has left 12 "excellent" reviews, 16 "very good", eight "average", 15 "poor" and three "terrible".