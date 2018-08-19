Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Overflowing bins, poorly maintained paths and unkempt lawns are blighting one of Hilingdon's much-loved parks, say some local residents.

People living close to Stockley Park, in Uxbridge, claim they are being put off using it because it is so poorly maintained.

The park is looked after by leaseholder Stockley Golf Club, which has now been given 30 days by the council to improve the situation or face possible enforcement action.

Resident Phil Freemont says he and others have been campaigning to improve the park for years.

"The security is not maintained so there are times when the car park gates are padlocked for days or weeks on end," he said.

"This means there's no access for wheelchairs or people with disabilities. They don't seem to be able to maintain the park at a reasonable standard.

"Rubbish is often not cleared and bins are left overflowing. Paths are not properly maintained."

Another resident said: "I have many concerns over the rapid deterioration of the upkeep of this area and the problem with motorbikes which are often stolen and set alight.

"I know that many other residents locally and from outside the immediate area also share my concern which is why a petition was taken to Hillingdon Council in 2017.

"This problem really needs highlighting as nothing seems to be getting done about this and I know that many residents and users of this park area would like some sort of action to be taken."

The council issued a statement saying: "We echo the concerns of residents and wrote to the operators of the golf club and park on July 19, giving them 30 days to improve the site. If they fail to do so, we will be considering further proceedings."

The golf club's director Avril Nevin said: "We at Stockley Park Golf Club work closely with Hillingdon Council in the running and maintenance of the country park.

"We also liaise continually with the police with regard to the antisocial behaviour which is ongoing in the country park."

She said a joint statement with the council would be issued once the council's open spaces team return from holiday on August 20.