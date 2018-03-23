Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When it was first built Wembley's Lime Walk housing development won prizes, including the Evening Standard's 2016 New Homes Award.

But two years on residents in the Best House block in Brook Avenue have voiced despair at having "been sold a lie."

Broken security gates, stained and dangerous staircases, uneven pathing and rotting greenery have led residents to feel "mugged".

The stabbing of a teenage boy outside the project's Moss House block on February 25 has led some Best House residents to "feel unsafe".

Speaking to getwestlondon, one Best House resident, who's lived in the neighbourhood for 22 years and who did not want to be named said: "Wembley Park was being regenerated and it was exciting to be part of that and to see the area transform.

(Image: Network Homes)

"So I certainly had high hopes for Best House - I really fell in love with the development from the time it came out the ground.

"They (Network Homes) certainly sold that image of a dream building - so my expectations were high.

(Image: Frederica Miller)

"But the total opposite it true."

Footage taken by getwestlondon reveals cordoned off stairs, poor landscaping and a lack of repairs at the development.

(Image: Frederica Miller)

The resident added: "I actually feel mugged - I feel as though they had a great story they had some great traction out there in the market place and they just haven't delivered on it - I feel like I've been sold a lie."

(Image: Frederica Miller)

"It feels frustrating living here because I look over the front area of the building so I'm seeing the lack of landscaping, the rubbish, the lack of lighting and it leaves me feeling slightly unsafe, very embarrassed and like I've been ripped off - and it's every day."

Residents claim they were sold Lime Walk homes on the idea that they would be living in a "gated community", but according to them the security gates have not been working for two years.

(Image: Frederica Miller)

Following a stabbing inside the development on February 25, one resident, who asked to remain anonymous, says he's considered moving.

(Image: Frederica Miller)

Speaking to getwestlondon he said: "I don't want my children growing up somewhere when there are stabbings happening outside.

"There are security measures in place but nothing to enforce them - the gates have been broken for years and nothing's been done to fix them."

Residents were sent a leaflet by Metropolitan Police following the stabbing appealing for witnesses.

The leaflet stated: "Just after 5pm on February 25 in the area of Moss House, Matthew Close, a stabbing occurred.

"Anyone with information is requested to contact Wembley Police."

(Image: Frederica Miller)

A Metropolitan Police spokesman told getwestlondon: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 5.19pm on February 25 to reports of a male stabbed in Brook Avenue, Wembley.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a stab injury.

"He was taken to a central London hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing."

No arrests have been made following the stabbing and enquiries continue.

In response to residents' claims about the Lime Walk development, Network Homes spokeman said: “We’re really disappointed to learn we’ve let down one of our residents and we sincerely apologise for the experience she’s had.

"Our senior repairs surveyor visited the development on Monday 12 March with an independent consultant to assess the issue with the stairs. We can confirm rain water that’s not able to drain away properly is dripping down the stairs and is staining the walls.

"Obviously this is not acceptable so as soon as we have received the report from the consultant we will act on its recommendations to fix the problem.

"It’s also not acceptable to have defective entrance gates so we’re working on the best possible solution to remedy the issue. The development does have outdoor lighting which hasn’t been working.

"We’ve now replaced most of the lights as of Tuesday (March 20.)"

