Three people were rescued from a burning building by firefighters in a road close to Earl's Court Tube station.

The cause of the blaze, which broke out at a house converted into flats in West Cromwell Road, is now under investigation by London Fire Brigade (LFB) .

Four engines and 21 firefighters were at the scene to tackle the fire, which left part of a flat on the first floor damaged.

Five people managed to leave the building before LFB crews arrived, but three others were rescued from the third floor by ladder.

The brigade was called at 10.39pm last Friday night (March 23) and they had the fire under control shortly after midnight.

Crews from Kensington, Hammersmith and Fulham fire stations attended the scene.

