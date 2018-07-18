Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents and businesses are being urged to find out how the Notting Hill Carnival could affect them at a special meeting next week.

The new organiser of the event is hosting the meeting at the small hall in Kensington Town Hall to give residents a chance to quiz Notting Hill Carnival Limited about the event on Sunday August 26 and Bank Holiday Monday August 27.

The spectacular free event attracted an estimated two million people to the streets of west London last year.

Earlier this year Kensington and Chelsea council gave NHCL a £100,000 grant through the Carnival Village Trust to plan and co-ordinate the event. It will get a further £75,000 for event management and planning.

Before the two-day event starts 314 temporary toilets will be brought in to 34 sites around the route, including disabled toilets and four bay urinals.

According to a briefing for councillors earlier this month there will also be 227 sites for street traders at carnival.

Traders will get training and anti-terrorism advice from the police when they collect their vehicle passes.

The council will be involved in cracking down on any illegal street trading, and keeping noise under control.

Staff will also be out in force clearing up before vehicles are allowed back on the streets on Tuesday August 28.

Next Thursday’s (JULY 26) hour-long meeting starts at 7.15pm will be run by NHCL and the police will also talk about safety.

The council’s lead member for communities and culture Gerard Hargreaves will also be on hand to speak, along with the council’s events manager Svetlana Scheck.

The carnival also passes through Westminster borough and Richie Gibson, who is head of City Promotions there will also answer any questions.