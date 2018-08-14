Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A curious puppy landed itself in a sticky situation in north west London last week.

Max the Jack Russell decided to explore the great beyond outside his owner's flat in Maida Vale but when he slipped out of the window, he ended up in a a bit of a predicament.

Luckily a concerned neighbour spotted the tiny brown and white pooch trapped on the narrow ledge - two floors above ground.

A rescue mission was immediately launched when firefighters from Paddington were called to Lanhill Road shortly after 7.30pm on Monday August 6.

Crew brought the curious canine to safety and it's believed poor Max was stuck on the narrow ledge for up to half-an-hour.

A photograph taken from the scene shows a very nervous Max teetering on the tall building's edge while three firefighters work hard to rescue him.

"It seems Max managed to climb out of the window and then realised he couldn't turn round on the ledge and was well and truly stuck," said crew manager Sean Sloan.

"We don’t know exactly how long he’d been up there, but it was at least half an hour.

"The owner was very distressed but we got him down and Max was fine - in fact he seemed to be quite pleased with all the attention he was getting."

However he added: "While we rescued Max on this occasion as he was in a very precarious position and we would't have wanted his owner to risk her safety, we would always encourage people to phone the RSPCA in the first instance if they see an animal in distress.

"If the RSPCA require our assistance, they will call us and we are happy to assist with our specialist equipment."