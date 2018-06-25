Armed police were seen descending on a quiet Yiewsley street, according to residents in the borough.
Officers were seen arriving in Philpots Close shortly after 5pm on Monday afternoon (June 25).
Police were seen swooping in on a Fiat 500 car, according to eye witnesses.
One Yiewsley resident described the scene, he said: "I was sitting in my living room when I heard men shouting and then what sounded like gun shots. When I looked out my window I saw several cars surrounding a small Fiat 500 car."
The resident reported seeing plain-clothed officers in police hats with "big guns", "shouting" at men inside the car.
Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment and the incident is ongoing.
Metropolitan Police confirmed officers seized a firearm and arrested two men on suspicion of robbery at an address in Philpots Close this afternoon.
Armed officers descended on the sleepy Yiewsley close shortly before 5pm.
A Met spokesman said:
“At approximately 4.50pm on Monday officers from the Flying Squad made two arrests at an address in Philpott Close, Hillingdon.
“Two men were arrested on suspicion of robbery.
“They have been taken into custody at a west London police station.
“A firearm was recovered at the scene.”
Police enquiries into the incident continue.
Armed police reportedly descended on this quiet Yiewsley Street and surrounded a Fiat 500 this afternoon. One resident described it Philpots Close as “a quiet and friendly close” and said people were “shocked” by the incident.
Eyewitness to the incident, Steve, said:
“I was sitting in my living room when I heard men shouting and then what sounded like gun shots. When I looked out my window I saw several cars surrounding a small Fiat 500 car. There where police in ordinary clothes wearing police hats pointing big guns at the car. Smashing the Fiats windows and shouting at the occupants.”
He added:
“It is usually such a quiet and friendly close. It has been a big shock to everyone who witnessed it.”
Armed police reportedly descended on a “quiet and friendly” residential street in Hillingdon on Monday afternoon (June 25).
According to Philpots Close residents officers in plain close swooped in on two men in a Fiat 500 car shortly after 5pm.