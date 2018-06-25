Armed police were seen descending on a quiet Yiewsley street, according to residents in the borough.

Officers were seen arriving in Philpots Close shortly after 5pm on Monday afternoon (June 25).

Police were seen swooping in on a Fiat 500 car, according to eye witnesses.

One Yiewsley resident described the scene, he said: "I was sitting in my living room when I heard men shouting and then what sounded like gun shots. When I looked out my window I saw several cars surrounding a small Fiat 500 car."

The resident reported seeing plain-clothed officers in police hats with "big guns", "shouting" at men inside the car.

Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment and the incident is ongoing.

