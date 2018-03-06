The video will start in 8 Cancel

A renewed appeal has been made to try to trace a missing man from Hounslow nearly four months after he first disappeared.

Police in Hounslow are calling on the public for their help in finding 33-year-old Patryk Kwiatkowski.

He was first reported missing by police on December 27 last year.

However, according to the Missing People charity he has not been seen since November 10 2017.

(Image: @MPSHounslow)

Hounslow Police retweeted an appeal on Tuesday (March 6).

The original tweet posted on December 27 read: "Patryk Kwiatkowski age 33yrs missing from Hounslow area, please help us to find Patryk. Call 101 quote ref 17MIS049321."

If you see Mr Kwiatkowski or know where he is, please call Hounslow Police on 101 quoting reference 17MIS049321, or contact Missing People on 116 000.

