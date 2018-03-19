The video will start in 8 Cancel

Robbers armed with knives smashed through the windows of a jewellery store in a shocking daytime robbery.

Six suspects on three mopeds bludgeoned their way into Watches of Switzerland in Regent Street at around 2.05pm on Sunday (March 18) before stealing a quantity of high value Rolex watches.

Police are appealing to shoppers and anyone else who may have captured video footage of the break-in to get in touch.

The robbers smashed their way through the glass display cabinets to reach the expensive watches, before leaving their scene on their mopeds and heading towards Piccadilly Circus.

A number of weapons used in the attack - including sledgehammers and knives - were recovered from outside the store.

According to the Watches of Switzerland, its Regent Street flagship store is Europe's largest luxury watch showroom and was open for business at the time of the robbery.

Police say no one was hurt, but one person was treated for shock.

The Met's Flying Squad is investigating.

No arrests have been made.

Any witnesses, people with information, or those who have video footage of the incident is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC quoting CAD 3838/18March

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org .

