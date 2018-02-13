The video will start in 8 Cancel

A gas leak in Regent Street led to the partial closure of the northbound A4201, at the junction with Hanover Street, on Tuesday (February 13).

Motorists were warned at around 1pm that lane two in Regent Street was closed and drivers were advised to avoid the scene while utilities attended.

The right turn from southbound Regent Street into Hanover Street was also closed and traffic was slow on the approach, a spokesman for Transport for London said.

Transport for London (TfL) said: "A4201 Regent Street northbound at the junction of Hanover Street - lane two is closed due to a gas leak.

TfL added: "Additionally, the right-turn from southbound Regent Street into Hanover Street is closed. Traffic is slow on the approach."

Speaking to getwestlondon , a spokesman from Regent Street's Molton Brown said the gas leak in the road has reportedly been going on "for weeks".

Staff said they were already aware of the leak but had not been asked to leave the store.

Cadent, the utility company in charge of the gas pipe, suggested they were first made aware of the leak on Monday (February 12).

A spokesman added: "Our engineers are currently working to repair a gas escape in Regent Street.

"This is essential work and must be done to help ensure the local area keeps on enjoying safe and reliable gas supplies.

"We’re doing all we can to complete our work as soon as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience people may experience as a result."

Suspected gas escapes should be reported on 0800 111 999.

