The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reckless youths were spotted hanging off the back of a double decker London bus during the evening rush hour in Harrow .

The pair were caught carrying out the dangerous act outside Harrow and Wealdstone station on Tuesday (March 27) as a 182 bus headed towards the high street.

A concerned onlooker, who snapped the picture, saw two boys run between the bus and the white van behind it - causing it to "brake hard".

They said: "I was expecting to see the two boys emerge pavement side, but was shocked when they didn’t.

(Image: UGC)

"My first thought was they had been run over by the van. Then I saw them on the back of the bus.

"The van had stopped at the crossing it maintained that gap when the lights changed.

"Whilst some might find hanging on the back of a double decker bus fun, those that do it are setting themselves up for life-changing injuries, it’s dangerous and shouldn’t be encouraged."

A London transport photographer shared the worrying image on Twitter.

They wrote: "This is appalling behaviour by school students in Harrow.

"You have a free Zip Oyster so why not use it? I don't recommend anyone trying this."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .