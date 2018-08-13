Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A receptionist at a Harrow charity for children with special needs and disabilities is being investigated on suspicion of sexually grooming a child.

The 46-year-old man, who works for Kids Can Achieve (KCA) in Artillery Place, Harrow Weald, was confronted by members of the public who had allegedly been communicating with him online by posing as a teenage girl.

According to its website, KCA provides services for children and young people with learning disabilities aged from five to 25 including those with physical disabilities, autism, and complex communication and behavioural needs.

A letter, sent to parents of children who use the service from the charity's service manager, said the trustees and management were "aware of allegations" and keen to ensure they are "thoroughly investigated".

The letter said: "We would like to reassure families that he was engaged as a receptionist, which is not a role where he would have worked alone with children.

"He will not be on site and certainly not during the course of the investigation.

"We are co-operating fully with the police investigation and are anxious to ensure that all children in our care remain adequately safeguarded and supported."

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it arrested a man in Harrow on Monday, July 30 after they were called to Artillery Place.

A spokesman for the force said: "A 46-year-old man had been stopped by members of the public who had allegedly been communicating with him online by posing as a teenage girl.



"Officers attended and arrested the man on suspicion of sexual grooming of a child under 16.



"He was taken to a north London police station and subsequently bailed to a date in mid-August.



"Officers from Harrow CID are investigating."

Repeated attempts have been made to contact Kids Can Achieve for a comment.