The director of a private waste clearance company claims that high council tip prices and low penalty fines are the reason that Ealing "will always have a problem with fly-tippers".

Paul Jenkins, of Ealing Waste Clearance Ltd, wants residents to know that using unlicensed waste removal services to reduce costs could leave them facing a £400 fine.

Ealing Council , meanwhile, are holding an event on Monday (August 6) to give landlords and residents in houses with multiple occupancy more information as part of their 'pro-active' approach.

Mr Jenkins said: "I charge £250 a tonne but, if I were to take that to a council recycling centre, they charge £230. Most other councils charge about £160 and, if Ealing council was interested in keeping the streets clean, they would do it even cheaper.

"The fine for fly-tipping is only £400 but someone charging people to remove their waste illegally could afford to get caught and still make a profit. The council should add another zero to that figure."

"It seems they do not want people like me clearing rubbish legitimately, since dealing with fly-tipping keeps them in work and keeps their drivers on the road."

However, Mr Jenkins added that residents have a duty to ensure their waste is cleared by legitimate services or risk paying the £400 fine themselves.

He said: "If someone clearing rubbish illegally, fly-tips and the customer does not have a signed duty of waste transfer form, they are instantly fined because they are then responsible for it until it reaches the recycling centre."

However, Ealing council cabinet member for Environment and Highways Cllr Mik Sabiers said that £400 is the maximum fine the council can give without prosecuting.

He said: "In terms of dump prices, I would not say they are on the high side. It's hard to compare because we have a much higher population than other boroughs but we do try to make sure our prices are not out of kilter."

He added that, since May 2017, Ealing council has issued 5,410 fines for fly-tipping and littering and that the council was pro-active about keeping people informed.

The council held a 'Know Your Waste Responsibilities' event at Ealing Town Hall on Monday (August 6) to educate landlords and tenants of HMOs on how to dispose of waste.

Cllr Sabiers said: "More people means more rubbish and we want to make sure it is stored properly between collections.

"Landlords are required by law to provide facilities for waste so we can instruct them to get bigger bins or talk to their tenants."

He added that the event highlighted facilities such as the council's bulky waste collection service, which charges £40 for up to eight items too large for normal rubbish collection and removes fridges and freezers for £35.