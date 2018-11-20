A person has died after being hit by a train at Rayners Lane Tube station on Monday night (November 19).
The Piccadilly line was suspended between South Harrow and Uxbridge from around 7.40pm and there were delays between Acton Town and Rayners Lane throughout the night.
The Metropolitan line was also suspended between Harrow on the Hill and Uxbridge.
British Transport Police confirmed a person, it has not yet been refealed whether it was a man or woman, died at Rayners Lane station.
A spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7.40pm on Monday (November 19) officers were called to Rayners Lane London Underground station after reports a person was struck by a train.
“Paramedics also attended however a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.
“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
The London Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
Where to get help if you're struggling
You don’t have to suffer in silence if you’re struggling with your mental health. Here are some groups you can contact when you need help.
Samaritans: Phone 116 123, 24 hours a day, or email jo@samaritans.org, in confidence
Childline: Phone 0800 1111. Calls are free and won’t show up on your bill
PAPYRUS: A voluntary organisation supporting suicidal teens and young adults. Phone 0800 068 4141
Depression Alliance: A charity for people with depression. No helpline but offers useful resources and links to other information
Students Against Depression: A website for students who are depressed, have low mood, or are suicidal. Click here to visit
Bullying UK: A website for both children and adults affected by bullying. Click here
Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): For young men who are feeling unhappy. Has a website and a helpline: 0800 58 58 58