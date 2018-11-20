Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A person has died after being hit by a train at Rayners Lane Tube station on Monday night (November 19).

The Piccadilly line was suspended between South Harrow and Uxbridge from around 7.40pm and there were delays between Acton Town and Rayners Lane throughout the night.

The Metropolitan line was also suspended between Harrow on the Hill and Uxbridge.

British Transport Police confirmed a person, it has not yet been refealed whether it was a man or woman, died at Rayners Lane station.

A spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7.40pm on Monday (November 19) officers were called to Rayners Lane London Underground station after reports a person was struck by a train.

“Paramedics also attended however a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The London Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.