Two teenagers arrested following a stabbing outside a religious centre in Rayners Lane have been released by police.

A 17-year-old was rushed to hospital after police were called to Rayners Lane at around 2pm on Monday (January 22) to reports of a stabbing near the Zoroastrian Centre.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The injured male was taken by London Ambulance Service to a north London hospital where his injuries have been deemed non life-threatening.

"At this early stage we retain an open mind as to motive.

"Police have arrested two males, aged 16 and 18, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm."

The area outside the front of the Zoroastrian Centre was cordoned off and remained taped off from the public hours after the incident.

Both arrested males have now been released under investigation, police confirmed on Thursday (January 25).

Metropolitan Police confirmed that a male, 17, had sustained a slash injury requiring hospital treatment and has now been discharged.

If you have any information about this incident, call Harrow CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

