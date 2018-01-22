The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Rayners Lane.

Police were called to Rayners Lane, at around 2pm on Monday (January 22), to reports of a stabbing near the Zoroastrian Centre.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a stab injury.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The injured male was taken by London Ambulance Service to a north London hospital where his injuries have been deemed non life-threatening.

"At this early stage we retain an open mind as to motive.

"Police have arrested two males, aged 16 and 18, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

"They have been taken to a north London police station where they currently remain."

(Image: Ajay Shah)

The area outside the front of the Zoroastrian Centre was cordoned off and remained taped off from the public hours after the incident.

Officers from Harrow CID are investigating and their enquiries are continuing.

