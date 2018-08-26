The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The person behind a double shooting in Rayners Lane is still at large five days after two men were gunned down.

Metropolitan Police confirmed on Sunday (August 26) that no further arrests had been made after two men aged 18 and 24 were shot near Rayners Lane station on Tuesday afternoon (August 21).

According to police the pair were injured when a gunman fired into a group outside Chicken Cottage before making off from the scene on a moped with an accomplice.

Neither of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.

Two men aged 18 and 25 - were arrested near the scene on suspicion of attempted murder but have been released under investigation.

While initially there were reports of further gun shots being fired in the area police now believe this was not the case and at this time it is understood there was only one shooter.

Police are continuing to look for the gunman who escaped on the moped with his accomplice.

(Image: UKsnapper/@TheTomRiley)

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said on Sunday: "No further arrests have been made in connection with the shooting in Alexandra Avenue."

The shooting in Harrow happened less than 24 hours after a triple shooting in Kingsbury and a senior police officer has said the incidents are "likely to be linked."

A man in his early 40s was shot in Southall on Thursday night (August 23) becoming the sixth person to be shot in west London in a single week.

The Met has ramped up security at Notting Hill Carnival this weekend with police being given stop and search powers and metal-detecting knife arches being installed across the carnival route.