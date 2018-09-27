The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Metroline driver has won her battle to wear a hair wrap with the Rastafarian colours at work after her London bus company backed down.

Marcia Carty, a life-long Rastafarian, was barred by managers from wearing a black hair wrap with red, gold and green stripes at work and was sent home without pay and refused sick pay when ill for failing to comply with uniform policy.

Metroline's change of heart comes after Unite, the union representing bus drivers, launched a major campaign against the company on the grounds of racial and religious discrimination.

Unite regional officer Russ Ball said: "Unite is very pleased that Metroline’s management has recognised that its policy was wrong and that it has now swiftly moved to resolve the situation.

"Unite will now hold negotiations with Metroline to resolve the other outstanding matters in the case and ensure that there are no similar problems in the future."

He added in an earlier statement that Unite had "no alternative but to launch an extensive campaign" after giving the company "every opportunity to resolve this matter amicably".

Metroline's uniform policy allows drivers to wear head wraps or similar items in black or navy.

Earlier this month, Marcia's grievance appeal against the company was rejected.

Unite said they hoped to secure her a full public apology.

However, a company spokesman said: "The resolution of this issue is not a result of Unite’s direct involvement and their claim of a victory is disappointing.

"Rather, this was resolved directly between Marcia and Metroline; we have listened carefully to Marcia and we are pleased that she is able to continue to move forward with us."