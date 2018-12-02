Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Curious commuters are being offered the rare opportunity to explore London's abandoned Tube stations and tunnels.

Not just for transport nerds, each tour is themed, including the set of Skyfall at the original Charing Cross Underground Station followed by a screening of the film, or bomb-shelters a mile deep below Clapham South.

There are even tours of London's first skyscraper, the Art Deco icon 55 Broadway, which used to be TfL's headquarters, as well as a station architecture tour.

The London Transport Museum are running a limited number of the tours, with expert guides, from January to March next year.

(Image: London Transport Museum)

Tickets for the rare experience of delving below London's streets and buildings went on sale today and are likely to sell quickly.

Prices range between the bomb shelter tour for £30 to the photography tour in Euston's abandoned tube tunnels, which will set enthusiasts back £100.

The Tours

Charing Cross - Tour and Skyfall screening

Behind the disused spaces at Charing Cross, scene of an infamous James Bond chase.

55 Broadway - London's First Skyscraper

Explore the 1929 Grade-I listed building that shook London.

Aldwych - The end of the line

Delve into a station that is frozen in time when it shut after nearly 100 years of action.

Charing Cross - Access All Areas

The former Jubilee line platforms shut down before the new milenium.

(Image: London Transport Museum)

Clapham South - Subterranean Shelter

A mile of subterranean passageways from WWII with a surprising Windrush history.

Euston - The Photography Tour

Exploring the lost tunnels but with plenty of time to take plenty of pictures.

Euston - The Lost Tunnels

How the station evolved into London's future transport hub

Station Architecture Tours

Holden Go West tours examine the Piccadilly extension in Brent and Harrow. Looping the loop examines the first suburban mainline stations on the Fairlop loop.

To get tickets, visit the Hidden London website .