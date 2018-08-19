Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Down the back of the sofa, under the car seats and in piggy banks you haven't checked in years.

These are all places where some of the rare £2 coins could be and, if found, they could make you a fortune.

That’s because one eBay user sold a rare Charles Dickens £2 coin for a staggering £3,500 on Tuesday (August 14).

User climbing_uk said in the listing: "In 2012, the Royal Mint issued a £2 coin to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Charles, one of Britain’s finest writers, with a unique £2 coin that incorporates the titles of Dickens’ famous works on its highly inventive reverse."

It goes on to say the edging of the coin has the words 'something will turn up', Bristol Live reports.

This coin in particular has at least two minting errors, making it even more valuable to coin collectors.

The listing said the dots around Queen Elizabeth's head disappear half way around, and the milled wording around the coin is upside down.

Charles Dickens is known as one of the greatest writers of the Victorian era, but despite the high-selling price of this coin the Charles Dickens £2 coin is actually quite common, according to www.checkyourchange.co.ik.

These other coins could also make you a fortune

London Olympic 50p – up to £3,000

There were 29 different designs released to celebrate the 2012 Olympic Games, with some produced in smaller numbers than others.

A full set will normally sell for around £35 while some of the more desirable or rare designs such as football, wheelchair rugby, wrestling and tennis can command £3 or £4 each, Birmingham Live reports.

However the original aquatic 50p coin, which shows water passing directly over the swimmer’s face, can reach thousands.

Just 600 were released before the designed was altered to show a clearly visible face and one of the original coins was recently listed on eBay for £3,000.

The 1983 ‘New Pence’ 2p coin - £650

After British currency went decimal in 1971, all 2p coins had ‘New Pence’ on the reverse until 1981.

The Royal Mint decided to replace ‘New Pence” with ‘Two Pence’ in 1982. However, in 1983 the Mint accidentally produced a small number that bore the old inscription ‘New Pence’.

These went into special collectors sets, but if you do find one that made its way into circulation it could be worth up to £650.

Dateless 20p - £100

When the Royal Mint redesigned the 20p piece in 2008 it decided to switch the date from the back of the coin to the front.

However, an error at the Mint mismatched the old and new designs and between 50,000 and 200,000 coins were produced with no date on and put into circulation before the mistake was spotted. They now sell for up to £100 for a coin in mint condition.

Guy Fawkes £2 - £16

The Royal Mint regularly releases £2 coins with different designs and inscriptions on the edging.

However, that means mistakes sometimes creep in. The Guy Fawkes coin was released in 2005 to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the gun powder plot to blow up the Houses of Parliament.

On some of the coins released into circulation the inscription read, “Pemember, Pemember the Fifth of November instead of “Remember, Remember”.

Those coins usually sell for around £16 on eBay.

Mary Rose and King James Bible £2 coins - £6

Both designs were released by the Royal Mint in 2011 in limited editions of 20,000 each to mark the 500th anniversary of the Mary Rose and the 400th anniversary of the King James Bible.

Both coins are already becoming collectable due to the small numbers and reach double-to-triple their face value.