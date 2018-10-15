Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rapist could be on the loose days after a teenage girl was reportedly attacked in Harrow in broad daylight.

Police were called to Long Elmes in Harrow at around 1pm on Friday (October 12) to reports of a rape.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "Officers attended and are supporting the 16-year-old female complainant.

"At this stage there has been no arrest but enquiries continue."

Residents posting to social media at first noticed Ming's Chinese takeaway was shut on the day of the incident and the service road behind it was cordoned off.

Police were seen investigating the crime scene well into the evening.

Parents wrote on social media that they were concerned, as the reported attacked took place within a short radius of multiple schools and children's centres.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote CAD 3455/18.