A man who stormed through a Tube between Bond Street and Oxford Circus threatened to slit a passenger's throat and kicking commuters.

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information which could help their investigation into the January 25 incident on the London Underground .

Witnesses reported a man on the Central line train at around 8.25pm, walking through at least two carriages, shouting at various passengers and threatening them.

One victim described the man getting close to his face and shouting that he was going to “slit his throat", while others reported him kicking members of the public, swearing and throwing things around the carriage.

After creating the ruckus, the man left the train at Bond Street station.

(Image: British Transport Police)

Investigating officer PC Charlotte Gearing said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who was on the Tube while this was happening, but more importantly we’d like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as we believe he may have information that could help with the investigation.

"The train would have been busy but many people will have left without contacting police.

“I know from speaking to a number of witnesses that they were left alarmed by this incident so if you have any information, please do let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, with reference 587 of 25 January.

