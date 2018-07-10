Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The prolonged heatwave has been great for sunbathing and barbecues but not so good for west London's lawns, many of which have turned a sad shade of brown in the baking sun.

Gardeners may soon have their prayers answered, though, as a tropical storm, which has been named Storm Chris, could bring the fine weather to an abrupt end.

Sun worshippers should not worry too much, though, as temperatures are going to stay firmly above 20C for the remainder of this week and it looks like being another glorious weekend.

But there may actually be some rain on Friday, with more forecast next week.

After some of west London will see a day of light cloud tomorrow (Wednesday) there will be sunny intervals on Thursday.

Then comes something which will come as a shock to the system - we might see some rain on Friday, with some light showers forecast for between 4pm and 7pm in some parts of west London.

The sun will be back out on Saturday, though, with Sunday, Monday and Tuesday also looking like nice days.

But more rain is forecast in parts of west London for next Wednesday (July 18) while thundery showers are forecast for the following Friday and Saturday (July 20 and 21) as well as rain on Sunday, July 22 and Monday, July 23.

In Ealing the temperature is forecast to reach a maximum of 25C tomorrow (Wednesday), 27C on Thursday and Friday, 28C on Saturday and 29C on Sunday.

In Uxbridge the temperature is forecast to reach a maximum of 25C on Wednesday, 27C on Thursday and Friday, 29C on Saturday and 28C on Sunday, although a bit of sunshine is forecast for tomorrow, unlike in Ealing.

In Hounslow the temperature is forecast to reach a maximum of 25C on Wednesday, 27C on Thursday and Friday, 28C on Saturday and 29C on Sunday.

In Harrow the temperature is forecast to reach a maximum of 24C on Wednesday, 27C on Thursday, 26C on Friday, 28C on Saturday and 28C on Sunday.

With temperatures of around 23C or 24C, today is likely to be the coolest day in west London for some time.

But it's still been a beautiful day and other than those potential showers on Friday the next few days look set to be lovely too.

What's less certain is what change of weather Storm Chris could bring as it creeps in from the Atlantic.

Currently building on America's east coast, the tropical storm is likely to be upgraded to a hurricane in the next few days.

Its ferocious winds are forecast to mix with current weather systems over the ocean, landing on British shores this weekend.

Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said: "The remnants of Storm Chris could move across the Atlantic and get caught up in different weather systems.

"Much of [this] week is going to be dry and fine [although] it will be a bit cooler.

"But towards the end of Sunday and into Monday we are likely to see more changeable weather on the way.

"Things will turn more unsettled, with more average conditions and some rain."