A string of raids at homes across London this week has led to the arrests of nearly 70 people in a bid by police to “remove dangerous individuals from communities they are abusing”.

On Thursday (July 19), dawn raids which were part of Operation Puglia led to the arrests of eight men in Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea, and Westminster.

The overall operation has been targeting violent men and their associates who are alleged to be “habitual knife carriers” and who are said to be involved in the “exploitation of vulnerable people”.

Throughout the week, 70 search warrants have been executed and 67 people have been arrested – 46 of those have been charged with a total of 210 drug supply and related offences.

According to the Met Police, Operation Puglia has taken “months to plan” and has required a staggering 2,775 police officers and staff from across London to deliver.

Police suspect the individuals they are targeting are linked to in excess of 860 crimes, including violent offences, weapons offences and firearms offences.

All eight men arrested in west London on Thursday, aged between 19 and 66, remain in custody.

Police said 18 teenagers were included in those arrested this week, with the youngest being just 15 years old. Of the teenagers arrested, 17 have now been charged.

Those 18 teenagers concerned have come to notice of police officers as missing persons or of concern more than 470 times in the last year alone.

Detective Superintendent Raffaele D’Orsi, the officer in overall charge, said: “Operation Puglia continues to be a large, major and complex enquiry that is removing violent and dangerous individuals and groups from the communities that they are abusing.

“This is one of the largest investigations and numbers of arrests that the MPS has ever undertaken.

“I am enormously proud of the personal resilience and tenacious investigative expertise that my colleagues from Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham, Trident and the Territorial Support Group, as well as the City of London Police, have committed to this complex enquiry.

“The work of all of my colleagues during Operation Puglia will ensure that those arrested will face justice. We have already seen that the overwhelming evidence secured by the investigation team has led to numerous Operation Puglia subjects pleading guilty at court."

'We will come and arrest you'

She added: “The message to those predisposed to carry weapons, or be involved in violent crime or drug dealing in London is simple.

“The Met and our partners are here to help you out of this way of life, but if you choose not to take this help, we know where you live and we will come and arrest you to protect our communities from you."

All of the teenagers arrested were taken to Met Police's safeguarding custody facility.