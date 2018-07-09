The video will start in 8 Cancel

A "once-in-a-lifetime" RAF flypast will fly over London and Surrey as part of a very special celebration to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force .

Some of the world's most incredible aircrafts will take to the skies on Tuesday afternoon (July 10) as more than 1,000 servicemen and women take part in the event.

The event is taking place 100 days after the RAF's official 100th birthday and will see more than a thousand servicemen and women taking part in a parade on The Mall before the historic flypast.

A range of planes from different eras of the RAF's history will join the flypast, including Spitfires, Hurricanes, Chinook helicopters and the iconic Red Arrows.

Here is everything you need to know about the flypast:

When and where will I see the aircraft?

A formation, consisting of around 25 types of aircraft, will leave Ipswich at around 12.45pm, heading over Essex on their way to Buckingham Palace for around 1pm, as reported by Essex Live.

Some of the aircraft will then head towards Heathrow Airport for 1.10pm, while others will head to Runnymede in Surrey for 1.08pm.

Air Chief Marshal, Chief of the Air Staff, Sir Stephen Hillier, said: "This once-in-a-lifetime flypast will provide an iconic centrepiece for the RAF100 celebrations."

Those not in the area will also be able to watch the flypast on BBC One, with coverage starting at 9.30am and finishing at 1.20pm.

A live stream will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

What order will the planes fly in?

Some of the world's finest aircrafts will be on show for the RAF100 flypast, with residents getting a rare opportunity to see the famous military machines with their own eyes.

These are the RAF100 aircraft to look out for and the order they will fly in:

What aircraft will we see?

1. Puma HC2

The original Puma HC Mk1 reached its Out of Service date with the Royal Air Force in December 2012, but after a life extension programme to deliver a significantly upgraded aircraft, the Puma HC Mk2 took to the skies with an RAF crew in September 2013.

The Puma HC Mk2 boasts two brand new, powerful engines that provide it with a major increase in performance - especially in hot and high conditions.

It also has an additional internal fuel tank that increases its range and endurance.

The helicopter has a new glass cockpit that includes a world-class four axis digital autopilot, secure communications and an advanced Flight Management System.

2. Chinook HC4

The Chinook HC4 is an impressive tandem rotor helicopter that was introduced with the Royal Air Force back in 1980.

In 2008, a programme was launched to upgrade 46 Chinook helicopters.

Further improvements were made and in July 2017, it was revealed that 38 HC4 Chinook helicopters would be upgraded further to HC6A standard, which replaces the analogue flight control systems with the Boeing Digital Automatic Flight Control System.

It is widely expected that the Chinook will remain in service until the 2040s.

3. Juno H135

The Airbus Helicopters H135 Juno are used to bring helicopter training into the modern era, but will also ensure continuity and a logical progression for students through the UK Military Flying Training System.

They have the capability to reach speeds of up to 278km/h (140kt).

Juno will be used for student courses at the Defence Helicopter Flying School at RAF Shawbury in 2018.

4. Jupiter H145

Earlier this year, the Airbus Helicopters H145 Jupiter replaced the Bell Griffin Hy.Mk1 in the advanced rotary wing flying training role.

Similar to the Juno H135, Jupiter will introduce digital technology to the helicopter training programme with the latest in Airbus Helicopters equipment.

Jupiter is slightly bigger than Juno and has a maximum take-off weight of over 8,100lb.

5. Dakota

According to the Royal Air Force website, the Dakota ZA947 is, without a doubt, one of the most successful aircraft designs in history.

It quickly became one of the world's most famous military aircrafts when it was used by the Allies during World War Two and subsequently by Air Foces and civilian operators worldwide.

In 2004, an original and authentic floor and interior was re-fitted to the Dakota, returning the cabin to the original, wartime specificiation.

The Dakota is an important training asset used for initial training of aircrew for the multi-engine aircraft and for renewing the currency of the Flight's Lancaster pilots each year.

It is also a firm favourite on the air show circuit, either flying alone or or as part of a formation.

6. Lancaster

The most famous and successful Royal Air Force heavy bomber of World War Two is the Avro Lancester.

The first ever prototype Lancaster took to the air for the first time from Ringway in Manchester back in January 1941, before the first production Lancaster flew later that year in October.

Out of the 7,377 that were built, only two Lancaster aircrafts actually remain in an airworthy condition.

One of those is the PA474, with the other located in Ontario, Canada with the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.

In the winter of 2016-17, the PA474 completed a major servicing at Duxford.

7. Spitfire

Another aircraft that challenges for the title of being the most famous of the Royal Air Force fleet is the Spitfire.

Spitfires gave the British a massive advantage during the Battle of Britain thanks to its groundbreaking design and incredible specificiations.

Compared to other Royal Air Force aircrafts, the Spitfire was produced in greater numbers, with over 20,000 built in 22 different varients.

The Spitfire actually remained in production for 12 years, with the prototype's maiden flight taking place on March 5 1936 and Mk1 Spitfires entering Royal Air Force service in August 1938.

8. Hurricane

Simply put, the Hurricane was designed and built for war. It was at the forefront of Britain's defence in 1940 and maybe a major role in achieving victory in 1945.

Compared to the Spitfire, Hurricanes are slightly slower and less agile, but the Hurricane was known to be a lot stronger when facing enemy fire.

This was used to the British's advantage as the Hurricanes flew alongside Spitfires, offering protection as they moved in for an attack.

As of 2018, there are only 12 Hurricanes still airworthy - with just half of those in the United Kingdom. The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight operate two of the historical aircrafts.

9. Prefect T1

Another training aircraft is the 120TP Prefect, which brings both turboprop power and digital avionics to elementary flying training.

They are fitted with one Rolls-Royce M250-B17F turboprop engine rated at 380shp maximus continuous power, which contributes towards its maximum speed of 245kt (or 454km/h).

The 120TP Prefect is based at the RAF College Cranwell and fly with the LVII Squadron.

10. Tucano T1

Staying with the training aircrafts once again, the Tucano T1 is used for fast jet training to Royal Air Force and Royal Navy aircrew on their training pathways to frontline fast jet aircraft.

They combine the turboprop power with jet-like handling, which offers a full range of aircrew training.

Areas taught in Tucano T1 include formation flying, low-level navigation, poor weather flying and aerobatic handling.

11. Shadow R1

Based at RAF Waddington, the Shadow R1 adds an intelligence-gathering capability and its output is valuable to ground commanders.

The United States of America began using variants of the King Air twin-turboprop business aircraft for military roles in the early 1960s.

The King Air 200 was developed further into the King Air 350, which led the Royal Air Force to commission an initial four Shadow R.Mk1 aircrafts.

The expanded fleet in the modern day are expected to remain in operation until at least 2030.

12. Hercules C-130J

Hercules is the Royal Air Force’s primary tactical transport aircraft and has been the backbone of UK operational tactical mobility tasks since it was brought into service in 1999.

The aircraft is highly flexible, with the ability to drop a variety of stores and paratroopers and operate from natural surface landing zones.

It is vital that Hercules crews are highly skilled in low-level flying.

13. A400M Atlas

The A400M Atlas is relatively new with the Royal Air Force, having started operational service in 2014.

It has the ability to carry a 37-tonne payload over 2,000nm to establish and remote civilian and military airfields.

Atlas often accommodates as many as 116 fully-equipped troops, vehicles, helicopters, mixed loads, airload pallet or combinations of vehicles, pallets and personnel.

14. C-17 Globemaster

The C-17 Globemaster is enormous and capable of rapid, strategic delivery of troops and cargo to the main operating bases around the world.

It can transport 100,000lb (or 45,360kg) of freight at more than 8,334km, while flying at altitudes above 35,000ft.

The design of the aircraft allows for high-angle, steep approaches at relatively slow speeds, which allows it to operate into small airfields and onto runways as short as 3,500ft long and 90ft wide.

15. BAE146

The BAE 146 is tasked in the Command Support Air Transport (CSAT) role, which simply put means that it transports senior government ministers, Ministry of Defence personnel and senior members of the Royal Family.

It is a quiet, rugged, self-sufficient aircraft equipped with comprehensive back-up systems. This enables it to operate away from base for long periods with little external support.

16. Sentinel

The Royal Air Force's Sentinel provides long-range, wide-area battlefield surveillance to deliver critical intelligence and target tracking information to British forces.

It uses a powerful radar to help the crew to identify, track and image numerous targets over great ranges, before passing the information in near real time to friendly forces.

The 2010 Strategic Defence and Security Review nominated Sentinel for withdrawal as soon as the Operation Herrick commitment ended, but it continues to prove its worth and the out of service date has been moved back to 2021.

17. Voyager

The Voyager is the Royal Air Force's only air-to-air refuelling tanker.

The aircraft is fitted with two underwing pods that can refuel fast jets and has an additional centreline hose that is used by large aircrafts.

Fuel is offloaded from the aircraft's standard wing and fuselage tanks, which leaves the cabin free for up to 291 personnel and the hold available for freight.

18. Rivet Joint RC-135W

Rivet Joint RC-135W is a dedicated electronic surveillance aircraft that can be employed in all strategic and tactical missions.

The sensors ‘soak up’ electronic emissions from communications, radar and other systems.

19. E-3D Sentry

Commonly known as the Airborne Warning and Control System, the E-3D Sentry AEW.Mk1 is an airborne early warning, command and control aircraft.

The Sentry monitors airspace to provide threat detection and situational awareness on friendly assets.

Sentry also has the capability to detect ships, relaying information to maritime aircraft for further investigation.

20. Hawk T1

The Hawk T Mk1 is a fully aerobatic, low-wing, two-seat training aircraft that is still used in a number of roles for the RAF.

It is expected to remain in service until 2030 despite being replaced as the Royal Air Force's advanced fast jet pilot trainer by the new Hawk T Mk2.

The Hawk T1 is used by the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, based at RAF Scampton, in addition to the flight test and evaluation unit at MoD Boscombe Down.

21. Hawk T2

The Hawk T2 replaced the Mk1 in the flying training role.

The glass cockpit and comprehensive electronics equipment provide a realistic advanced fast jet training platform.

It allows trainees to be immersed in more complex environments in the Hawk, which is far more economical to fly than Tornado or Typhoon.

22. Tornado GR4

The Panavia Tornado GR.Mk 4 is the UK’s primary ground attack plane.

It is used in attack missions against planned targets and close air support for ground forces, typically under the control of a Joint Terminal Attack Controller.

For attacks against pre-planned targets, the Tornado GR4 usually uses GPS/laser-guided bombs or Storm Shadow cruise missiles, with the latter fired from considerable distances.

23. Lightning

This plane is a fifth-generation combat aircraft that operates alongside the Typhoon.

Lightning is based at RAF Marham and is only just over 14ft in height and 51ft in length.

It also lives up to its name with the speed it travels at, able to reach a maximum speed of Mach 1.6, which is the equivalent of 1227mph.

24. Typhoon FGR4

The Typhoon FGR4 is a highly capable and extremely agile fourth-generation combat aircraft.

With its multi-role capability and variety of weapons, the Typhoon FGR4 is capable of engaging numerous target types.

It takes less than 2 minutes and 30 seconds from taking its brakes off to reaching speeds of Mach 1.5 (or 11.50mph).

25. Red Arrows

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team is known worldwide as the Red Arrows. They are one of the world's premier aerobatic display teams.

Representing the speed, agility and precision of the Royal Air Force, the team is the public face of the service.

Flying distinctive Hawk fast-jets, the team is made up of pilots, engineers and essential support staff with frontline, operational experience. Together, they demonstrate the excellence and capabilities of the Royal Air Force and the Service’s skilled, talented people.