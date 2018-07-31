Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine and Chiswick Conservative councillor Sam Hearn have locked horns on Twitter over the controversial cycle superhighway CS9 which could run right across west London.

Mr Hearn and his fellow Conservative councillors in Chiswick have been backing a campaign to have the plans thrown out, but nine months after it consulted residents Transport for London (TfL) has yet to publish its revised proposals for the scheme.

If approved CS9 will involve six kilometres of protected cycle tracks on roads running from Kensington Olympia to Brentford.

Cllr Hearn, who is leader of the Conservative group on Hounslow Council, wants TfL to go back to residents for a second consultation once it comes up with its revised plans.

Mr Vine posted a reply to a Tweet from the Feltham & Heston Conservatives Twitter account on July 24 stating that Hounslow's Labour councillors had refused to vote in favour of a second public consultation.

Mr Vine, who is based in Chiswick and is a keen supporter of CS9, replied sarcastically: "There has already been a consultation. The revised plans are the result of it. Do you want another consultation on the revised plans, then further revisions based on the second consultation, then a third, fourth, fifth consultation? Why not just oppose safe cycling in principle?"

To this Cllr Hearn retorted: "Nine months on and there are no revised plans. TfL staff may have accepted that the original scheme was deeply flawed and needs fundamental changes. Either way the revised CS9 plans must be publicly consulted on #KeepChiswickSpecial."

Resident Matthew Marks then weighed in Tweeting: "'Keep Chiswick Special' = keep Chiswick choked with traffic and its residents' lungs choked with pollution?"

Cllr Hearn rounded on him, replying: "Have you not read the TfL consultation document? CS9 will increase, NOT decrease, congestion and air pollution on Chiswick High Road and the A4. The predicted channel shift to bikes will be tiny."

The heated exchange is typical of the way CS9 has divided people in the area.

Earlier this year TfL claimed 60% of people who responded to its consultation were in favour of it and that more than half of these lived in Chiwick, but critics lambasted the firm for failing to provide a breakdown of responses by post code.

Cllr Hearn said: "All you will get is cyclists speeding past on their way into London while Chiswick will be left with increased traffic congestion and people not being able to use the pavements."

He, and those on his side, believe the reduced traffic speeds outlined in the scheme will lead to greater pollution from slower traffic.

Cllr Hearn says CS9 will "blight" the character of the High Road and that businesses don't support it because it will reduce access to their shop fronts and make life difficult for delivery drivers.

He adds that the loss of pavement space will make the pavements difficult for pedestrians to use and that the route will not benefit cyclists because there will be so many junctions for them to negotiate.

But many, including cyclists and environmental campaigners, love the idae of CS9 which is a key part of London Mayor Sadiq Khan's strategy for improving London transport.

Hounslow Cycling Campaign issued a statement saying: "CS9 gives people in west London a better choice for healthy and non-polluting transport to work, school, shopping and leisure.

"People's desire for safer and healthier cycling in west London has been

reflected in the 60% support for CS9 in the public consultation and the

support of major employers Sky and GSK in the London Borough of Hounslow.

"We look forward to TfL's updated plans with our requested improvements and call on the mayor and the boroughs to implement CS9 as quickly as

possible."

TfL said it will release its full response to its consultation in September and its plans for modifications to the scheme.