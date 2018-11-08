Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum and her 11-year-old son were on the end of a racist’s “extremely abusive language” for ten minutes on a bus in Wembley .

A 49-year-old woman got on the 18 bus with her son at 5.20pm on Saturday, June 16 – the first week of the World Cup.

While on board the bus, a man, who had got on at the same stop, become abusive towards the woman and the boy.

Over a period of around ten minutes, the man verbally abused the pair, using extremely abusive language and racial slurs, a Met Police spokesperson said.

Police are appealing for assistance in tracing a man in connection with the incident.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "The image of the man has been circulated to local officers, but, having been unable to trace him, police are asking for assistance from members of the public or for the man himself to come forward."

Anyone with information is urged to call PC Mike Willcox of the Safer Transport team at Brent on 020 8733 3809. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.