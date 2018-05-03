The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man in his 30s who lost his life in a shooting near Queensbury Station has been named locally as "Teddy Bear", dad-of-two, Leon Reid.

Family friend and music promoter Samantha Johnson paid tribute to Leon or "Psychs" on Facebook following his tragic death on Tuesday night (April 1).

She wrote "R.I.P Leon aka Psychs...Can't really believe this." and "RIP Teddy Bear."

Speaking to The Brent and Kilburn Times, friend of the victim, James Kadena said Leon was a musician and dad-of-two and described him as a "big cuddly bear with a good spirit".

Mr Kadena said:"He loved music and was very smart, a really nice guy.

"This is nothing to do with gangs and violence, he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He had nothing to do with that."

Police and London Ambulance Service were called to the shooting, in which a man in his 20s is also believed to have been injured, shortly after 9pm on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police believe the shooting happened in nearby Essoldo Way from where Leon staggered to outside Queensbury Station and sadly died at 9.58pm.

A man in his 20s admitted himself to hospital with gunshot wounds at 9.08pm - he is said to be in a stable condition.

Queensbury residents are shocked and shaken by the double shooting on their doorstep .

A crime scene was set up around the station and in neighbouring streets as police launched a murder investigation into the fatal shooting on Wednesday (May 2.)

Officers urge any witnesses to the shooting on Tuesday night to come forward.

Detective Inspector Justin Howick said: "I would like to appeal to anyone with information to contact police at the earliest opportunity.

"Detectives are busy at the scene and working to build a clear picture of the circumstances of this fatal attack."

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

All witnesses who have not spoken to police and anyone with any information concerning these shootings are requested to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7757/01May.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.