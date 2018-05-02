Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queensbury residents are shaken after a man died and another is in hospital following a double shooting near the station on Tuesday night (May 1).

A man in his 30s suffered critical gunshot wounds and died outside Queensbury Tube station at 9.58pm. A man in his 20s, believed to have been injured in the same shooting, admitted himself to hospital at 9.08pm, where he remains in a stable condition on Wednesday (May 2).

Metropolitan Police was called to the shooting in Cumberland Road at 9.02pm on Tuesday (May 1). It launched a murder investigation into the incident the following morning.

Residents returning to work the morning after the shooting have expressed "shock" and "sadness" at finding a crime scene on their doorstep.

Mayuri Sukirthan has worked at Sugar & Spice Mini Market next to Queensbury Underground station for ten years.

She said: "I wasn't working last night but customers told me about what had happened when I started work this morning.

She added: "I was shocked - this is the first time in ten years there have been any shootings around here. A year ago there was an incident, a fight I think, involving knives and now this has happened.

She added: "It's dangerous, I think it's got a lot more dangerous in the last year. More people have come to the area and you can see them dealing drugs around here. I think it's gangs - you see them dealing drugs in the alleyways around the station.

She added: "I used to live in Kingsbury and ten years ago this was a very quiet area - it's changed a lot."

(Image: Frederica Miller)

Officers understand the shooting took place in an alley in nearby Essoldo Way from where one of the men then staggered to Cumberland Road, where he sadly passed away.

A police cordon was in place in Cumberland Road outside the station, along the length of Turner Road and at either end of Essoldo Way on Wednesday.

Business owner, Hasina Adel, has run her Hair Magic salon in Cumberland Road by Queensbury Station for a decade.

(Image: Frederica Miller)

The Colindale resident of 20 years, said: "I've worked here for about 10 years and there was never any problem, it was always quiet. It was only when I came in this morning that I heard about the shooting. I checked the shop's security camera from last night but it doesn't have a clear view of the station and didn't pick up any of what happened.

"I was here last night at about 8.45pm just before it happened, but I saw nothing at all - it was quiet here. I went back to my car and went to Asda shopping.

She added: "I'm sad about the shooting because I feel sorry for the family and what they must be going through.

(Image: Get West London)

"I was very surprised to here this had happened because the past ten years it's been quiet, nothing like this has ever happened - this is a first. But we'll see what happens - I hope they catch whoever did it.

She added: "All my friends and colleagues have been calling this morning to ask if I'm OK - it's just very sad."

Officers urge any witnesses to the shooting on Tuesday night to come forward.

Detective Inspector Justin Howick said: "I would like to appeal to anyone with information to contact police at the earliest opportunity.

"Detectives are busy at the scene and working to build a clear picture of the circumstances of this fatal attack."

All witnesses who have not spoken to police and anyone with any information concerning these shootings are requested to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7757/01May.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For live updates as the story develops and more pictures and videos, follow our live blog .