A mother who held the hand and comforted a stabbed 15-year-old boy as he lay dying outside his school in Brent is putting together a dance performance in his memory.

Tamsin Nathan was one of the first people to come to the aid Quamari Serunkuma-Barnes after he was attacked near Capital City Academy in Kensal Green on January 23 last year, and spent around 45 minutes holding his hand and helping paramedics.

The mum-of-three described the incident as "horrific for so many reasons" but is hoping her abstract dance performance will make youngsters think twice about carrying knives and keep Quamari's memory alive.

She has set up a crowdfunding page to cover the cost of the performance, which has already raised more than £2,540.

The performance features two dancers representing Quamari and his killer - a 15-year-old boy was jailed for 14 years for murder at the Old Bailey in September.

It will be performed at a festival taking place in Quamari's memory at his school on April 8.

The 33-year-old said: “What I'm doing is an abstract creative way of telling the story of what happened.

“Quamari loved dance and loved performing arts so this seemed the most apt thing to do for him.

“It shows what happened but in a very abstract way, so there's no knife.

“I'm trying to keep his name alive and raise awareness of what's going on because knife crime is such a massive problem in our country.

“Carrying a knife seems to becoming normalised and kids being affected are getting younger.”

Tamsin's life changed on January 23 when she was driving with her two-old child to pick up her two older sons from school.

She saw Quamari lying on his own in the middle of Doyle Gardens seconds after he was attacked.

Along with another passing motorist who had also stopped, they comforted the teen while describing his injures to a 999 controller.

“We had to undo his clothes and pull down his trousers, and tell paramedics on the phone what the wounds were like” she recalled.

“At first I thought he had been hit by a car and then he slowly got worse and worse.

“He seemed OK and then he leaned back and closed his eyes. He had moments of lucidity.

“He got colder. I just held his hand tried to reassure him and told him to focus on his breathing.”

A police cordon was then set up which shielded the awful scene from horrified and hysterical pupils.

Tamsin and the other man remained, providing extra pairs of hands for paramedics before Quamari's mother arrived and he was taken into an ambulance.

He was stabbed shortly before 3.30pm, and it was not until 8pm that evening that police told Tamsin that Quamari had died.

The mum continued: “All in all it was a pretty intense experience. I don't know how I managed to do it. It was traumatic.

“But I feel lucky that I had the opportunity to show a stranger love.

“And he was very young. He looked about 12, and I have three children so I had this maternal instinct.

“It felt very surreal but obviously it was very real.

“It was horrific what happened for so many reasons, and as the months went on I felt I wanted to turn that trauma to do something in Quamari's name, to give back to the community and his family.”

Any money raised which is not spent on the performance will be used to developing the play with an eye on taking it on a tour of secondary schools.

If that does not happen Tamsin will give the left over money to a foundation in Quamari's name.

Click here to see Tamsin's GoFundMe page.

