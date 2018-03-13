Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Old rivalries will be forgotten for a day as football legends and fans from across west London unite for a good cause.

The Football March for Men on July 22 will bring 15 clubs from London and the south east together to take a stand against prostate cancer.

There are several routes starting from clubs across the capital but all of them lead to the home of English football - Wembley Stadium.

The favoured west London route will start at Millwall FC and go via Crystal Palace, Fulham, Chelsea and QPR before ending at Wembley.

Football legends including QPR boss Ian Holloway, director of football MBE Les Ferdinand, Jamie Mackie, former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence are all ambassadors of the march to raise funds and awareness around prostate cancer.

Ferdinand, whose grandfather died from prostate cancer, said: "I'll admit prostate cancer wasn't on my radar a decade ago; I knew nothing about it at all. Now I do. I lost my grandfather to prostate cancer and it's also affected other members of my family too.

"I go and see my doctor every year without fail, and seeing the new statistics about the disease overtaking breast cancer to be the third biggest cancer killer only reinforces our need to get on the front foot and take action."

(Image: PA)

He continued: "For many years QPR fans have supported this hugely important cause, and that continues. In July fans from across London and the south east will converge on Wembley stadium in a serous of epic marathon marches all to raise money and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK.

"The Football March for Men will head via Loftus Road so I’m hoping to see an army of Rangers supporters pounding the pavements and joining the rest of the football family in taking a stand."

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Holloway is one of 50 football bosses to back the Prostate Cancer UK charity march. He said: "New statistics about prostate cancer overtaking breast cancer as the third biggest cancer killer again brought this serious issue to the fore.

"As managers, and more importantly as men, it’s increasingly important we take our health seriously, so continuing to get behind the work of Prostate Cancer UK is a no-brainer for me.

“Football can always be force for change and greater good, and the club will continue to raise awareness of something that has affected one of our own, Les Ferdinand. We can’t stand still, so I’m delighted the Football March for Men will head to Loftus Road in July and I’d encourage Rangers fans to get involved and make a life-saving difference."

Craven Cottage boss Slavisa Jokanovic and 100percent Chelsea pundit Louis Beneventi have also urged west London fans to take part in the march, as has Brentford boss, Dean Smith.

(Image: Prostate Cancer UK)

Smith, who took part in the 2016 Football March for Men, said: "Walking to Wembley with Jeff Stelling and an army of football fans was an inspiring and humbling experience two years ago, and I, along with everyone at Brentford FC, am proud to once again support this amazing cause this summer."

One man dies every 45 minutes from prostate cancer in the UK and the the number of men dying from prostate cancer every year has now overtaken the number of women dying from breast cancer.

