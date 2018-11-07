A man has died after being hit by a train at Putney station.
Police were called at 10.22am on Wednesday (November 7) to reports of an incident and arrived on the scene in south-west London with London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics.
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Putney station at 10.22am after reports of a person being struck by a train.
“Colleagues from the London Ambulance Service also attended, however, a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“Officers are working to identify the person and inform their family. This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
Keep up to date with developments on this incident with our blog below:
Paramedics 'found man dead' at Putney station
London Ambulance Service (LAS) have confirmed it was a man who died at Putney station this morning.
A LAS spokesperson said: “We were called at 10:20am to Putney station to reports of an incident.
“We sent an incident response officer and an ambulance crew to the scene.
“Sadly, a man was found dead at the scene.”
Roads closed in Putney
Regarding the fatal crash on the junction of Werter Road and Putney High Street, a Met Police spokesman said: “A lorry had been in collision with a pedestrian. London Ambulance Service attended and the pedestrian was pronounced dead.
“The lorry driver stopped at the scene. Local road closures are in place while emergency services deal.
“Enquiries continue.”
'Thoughts to all those left behind'
Where did the incidents occur?
What we know so far
Good afternoon and welcome to our updates from Putney.
There have been two tragic incidents in the area in the space of 40 minutes.
At 9.42am Met Police were called to Werter Road, at the junction with Putney High Street, after a lorry was involved in a crash with a pedestrian, who sadly died at the scene.
At 10.22am British Transport Police were called to Putney station to reports of a person being hit by a train. London Ambulance Service also attended and a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.