A man has died after being hit by a train at Putney station.

Police were called at 10.22am on Wednesday (November 7) to reports of an incident and arrived on the scene in south-west London with London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Putney station at 10.22am after reports of a person being struck by a train.



“Colleagues from the London Ambulance Service also attended, however, a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.



“Officers are working to identify the person and inform their family. This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

