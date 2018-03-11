The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police in London are investigating a possible hate crime after reports that anti-Islamic letters advertising “Punish a Muslim Day” were posted in the capital.

The disturbing propaganda, which has reportedly been received across the country, calls for Muslims to be “butchered” in a day of hate next month.

According to The Mirror , the hate-filled letters promise “rewards” for completing racist and violent actions, which include pulling headscarves from women's heads, acid attacks and butchering people.

Metropolitan Police is among the forces investigating the leaflets, which social media users claim have been received in London, Birmingham and West Yorkshire.

On Saturday (March 10), a spokesman for Ealing MPS said: “The MPS is currently investigating residents receiving anti-Muslim letters, this is being treated as a hate crime.

“If you are a victim of a hate crime we urge you to report it.”

West Yorkshire Police confirmed it had around six reports of the letters and said the force is in the process of determining the full circumstances and origin.

Counter-Terrorism Policing North East is coordinating the investigation and a police spokesman said the unit “will consider any potential links to existing enquiries”.

(Image: PA)

Speaking to getwestlondon , a spokesman for Metropolitan Police confirmed a “small number have been reported in London”.

“Police are investigating a report of malicious communications in a letter having been sent to the occupants of a residential address in east London," the spokesman said.

“A further report has been received from a member of the public in the SW4 area who received a copy of a letter through WhatsApp.

“The MPS does not tolerate any form of hate crime. If anyone believes they have been a victim of such an offence we would encourage them to report it to police so it can be fully investigated.”

There have been no arrests, the spokesman added on Sunday (March 11).

Activist group Tell MAMA, which was set up to tackle anti-Muslim hatred, said the threatening letters are being treated with "the utmost seriousness".

Iman Atta, director of Tell MAMA, said that this “has caused quite a lot of fear” within the Muslim community.

She said: “They are asking if they are safe, if their children are safe to play outdoors.

“We have told them to keep calm, and to phone the police if they receive one of these letters.”

If you believe you are a victim of a hate crime, you can report it online or via 101.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .