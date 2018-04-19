A child is missing in the Brent borough - and police need members of the public's help to find him.
Diego Farquharson, who is just 12 years of age, has disappeared according to Brent Police .
The borough's police put out an appeal to find Diego on Thursday morning (April 19) after he was reported as missing .
Officers ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch with them.
Brent Police wrote on Twitter: "Police need your help to find 12-year-old Diego Farquharson, who has been reported as missing from Brent."
Members of the public are urged to call police on 101 if they see Diego or have any information on his whereabouts, quoting reference 18MIS015119.