A 51-year-old man is wanted by police after a woman was repeatedly stabbed at a home in Ladbroke Grove.

The victim is in her 30s and was attacked at an address in North Kensington, which police say they are not revealing to protect the victim's identity, shortly before 7am on Friday (July 20).

She was rushed to hospital from the scene with stab wounds by the London Ambulance Service.

Her injuries are said to be non life-threatening.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Officers were called at 6.45am on Friday, to a woman stabbed inside a flat in the Ladbroke Grove area.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the location. The victim – a woman aged in her 30s – was taken to hospital suffering stab injuries. Her condition was assessed as not life-threatening."

Kensington and Chelsea detectives have released a picture of Shuguang Xue, who they want to trace in connection with the attack.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

He is known to the victim and frequents the Rotherhithe area.

Anyone who sees Xue is advised not to approach him, but to call Kensington and Chelsea CID on 07584 593393 or, in an emergency, call 999.