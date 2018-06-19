The video will start in 8 Cancel

A public inquiry has opened into controversial plans to build a huge skyscraper in Chiswick.

The developer of the so-called Chiswick Curve, Starbones, has appealed against Hounslow Council's refusal last year to approve the 32-storey tower, which it wants to build at Chiswick Roundabout.

The inquiry to hear the appeal, which is due to last four weeks, started on Monday, June 12, at Brentford Free Church, in Boston Manor Road, Brentford .

The West Chiswick and Gunnersbury Society which aims to help people get their voices heard on decisions that affect them, has issued a rallying cry on its website, saying: "This public inquiry is immensely important for the future, not only of this part of the borough of Hounslow but also, more generally, of west London.

"The outcome will set the scene for other developments in the area.

"What is at stake is our precious heritage, the character and context of our neighbourhoods and the quality of our lives and those of future residents."

The developer, however, says the benefits of the scheme would include 320 new homes with 30 per cent affordable housing, 4,608 square metres of flexible office workspace, 498 square metres of retail space, improvements to nearby road junctions and a public viewing gallery.

For weeks one and two of the inquiry, Hounslow Council is presenting its case for turning down the plans.

Other groups to speak at the inquiry will include Historic England, The Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, the Kew Society and the West Chiswick & Gunnersbury Society.

Starbones will present its case in the third week.

Part of the inquiry will hear the developer's case to also build three large digital advertising panels on the proposed tower. This was also previously refused by the council.

Council planning officers recommended the plans be refused in 2017 and produced a report which stated reasons including its size and "substantial harm" to local heritage sites such as Kew Gardens.

The result of the appeal will be decided by planning inspector Paul Griffiths.

More details about the appeal can be found at www.hwa.uk.com/projects/land-at-chiswick-roundabout-public-inquiry/