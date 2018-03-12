The video will start in 8 Cancel

A psychiatric patient is facing jail for pushing a commuter into the path of a Tube train while on temporary release.

Alain Lesjongard was seriously injured when the westbound District Line train ran over him at Bayswater Underground Station in central London on November 2 last year.

Alan Alencar, 29, approached the stranger from behind and shoved him in the back with both hands as the Tube pulled into the platform at around 5pm.

Despite the driver applying the brakes, the train travelled three quarters of the way down the platform.

Mr Lesjongard fell between the tracks and curled up into the foetal position allowing the train to pass over him.

The 55-year-old, who was on his way back from a job interview, managed to crawl out from underneath the carriage and was taken to hospital suffering from a broken ankle and lacerations to the neck and shoulders.

The Old Bailey heard that Alencar, of Northcote Street, Edinburgh, walked away after the incident which was captured on CCTV.

At the time of the attack Alencar was on "temporary discharge from a facility where he was detained in Edinburgh", and had been to visit his mother who was also being treated in a psychiatric unit, Andrew Forsyth defending said.

At an earlier hearing, Alencar pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder.

He will be sentenced by Judge Sarah Munro QC at the Old Bailey on Monday (March 12).

