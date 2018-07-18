Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An application to build nearly 200 homes in the car park of a supermarket in Queensbury has been submitted to Brent Council.

Two parcels of land, currently part of the Morrisons car park in Honeypot Lane, were acquired late last year by developer Fairview New Homes, who have now submitted plans for 194 new homes.

The land, close to Queensbury station and adjacent to the Tube tracks, would transform what Fairview describes as the "under-utilised" Morrisons car park.

The application includes the construction of three buildings, which would be seven, five and four stories tall, taking up around 193 of the supermarket's parking spaces.

The car park is on a brownfield site which used to house several factories.

(Image: Pete Humphry/Fairview New Homes)

The larger parcel of land is part of the car park currently and covers around 5,932 square metres.

The second site, at the other end of the car park, is in a tear drop shape and measures approximately 1,055 square metres. It would be home to 20 new properties.

It had once been used as a recycling centre area but "proved unpopular and became a dumping ground".

Of the 194 total homes proposed, Fairview has indicated that 39 will be for social rented housing, while 20 would be intermediate housing.

In total, 76 of the flats would have one bedroom, 75 would have two bedrooms and 44 would have three bedrooms.

Some flats will be sold outright, while others will be sold in a shared ownership, and some will have "affordable" rent.

(Image: Pete Humphry/Fairview New Homes)

As well as the flats, the new development would offer 60 parking spaces, cycle parking, access improvements and private and communal "landscaped amenity areas".

In addition 10% of the homes will be "designed to be easily adaptable for wheelchair use".

Morrisons is expected to retain around 480 parking spaces for its customers, if the development gets approved.

(Image: Pete Humphry/Fairview New Homes)

In a planning statement, Fairview New Homes said: "Consultation has shown that the vast majority of those consulted - officers, members and the community - are supportive of the principle of residential development on the site, and the positive impact this would have on the local area.

"Overall, it can be concluded that there is a clear appetite within the local community for the redevelopment of this site and feedback has helped shape the final proposals and the analysis of impacts.

"The final scheme will deliver quality housing to its residents, all of which will meet the Mayor’s housing standards.

(Image: Pete Humphry/Fairview New Homes)

"For the local area, the quality of the design and architecture, set within greened, landscape grounds, will be of significant long-term benefit to the townscape."

A decision by the council is expected in the autumn and if planning permission is approved, construction could start as early as the start of 2019.