The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hillingdon Council has been awarded more Green Flags for its top-quality parks and green spaces than any other council in the UK - for the sixth successive year.

London's second largest borough has once again topped the list with a grand total of 50 Green Flags for its parks, 49 of which are maintained by the council.

Nottingham was awarded second place with a total of 40 Green Flags and in London, Southwark came second place to Hillingdon with 27 Green Flags.

The Green Flag Award is the benchmark national standard for publicly accessible parks, and recognises and rewards well managed green spaces.

Councillor Jonathan Bianco, Hillingdon Council' s cabinet member for finance, property and business services, said: "After winning a gold medal at the Hampton Court Palace Flower Show a little over a week ago, we're delighted to receive yet another commendation for our parks and green spaces in Hillingdon.

"Green Flags are the highest honour a park can receive and they require a great deal of time and hard work to achieve.

"We have more than 200 green spaces across the borough and I would like to thank all the community groups, volunteers and council staff who continue to keep our borough looking so welcoming and attractive."

To be awarded a Green Flag, parks and green spaces must meet stringent criteria, proving themselves to be welcoming, community-orientated, friendly to the environment, well managed and clean.

The total number of flags in the borough increased by two this year, with Connaught Recreation Ground in Uxbridge and Eastcote War Memorial in Ruislip officially achieving Green Flag status on Monday, July 16.

The Green Flag awards are judged by a group of environmental charities, including Keep Britain Tidy.

For more information on the awards and a full list of sites in the London Borough of Hillingdon, please visit www.hillingdon.gov.uk/greenspaces .