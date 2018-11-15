Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage "prolific offender", banned from Harrow and previously jailed for defying court orders after a judge "took a risk" to spare him, has been sentenced to another eight weeks in jail after flouting restrictions once more.

Kyani Ledgister, 19, of Wembley, was found in possession of a "frightening" 12cm knife in Harrow town centre last year but received a Youth Rehabilitation Order and a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) instead of a jail sentence, a decision the judge admitted might "be criticised by the public".

In just four days after the sentencing, Ledgister breached his CBO by being in Harrow with someone he was banned from seeing, which landed him with a 13 month sentence in January for his previous knife crime, breaching his CBO and cannabis possession.

However, despite previous involvement in "violent offences, shoplifting and drug dealing" according to Harrow Police, Ledgister was already back on the streets by November 4, when he was arrested for breaching his CBO once again.

Police Constable Paul Searle said: “This violent individual has shown that he has no respect for the court due to numerous breaches of his CBO and the conditions that were previously imposed on him.

“This was a multi-agency approach in which we worked closely with Harrow Council to detain Ledgister and gather the evidence needed to charge him.

“We will continue to obtain Criminal Behaviour Orders in order to deal with violence and knife crime to prevent certain individuals and groups committing crime in Harrow.”

Ledgister was arrested most recently after police spotted him on Canning Road in Harrow, in violation of his CBO, at around 4pm on November 4.

A 12cm knife for "beef"

A court previously heard how Ledgister, who was 17 at the time of his knife offence last year, had an enormous blade on him in Harrow town centre last October for "protection" due to his "beef" with some people in Northolt.

He was spotted by officers in the town centre on October 1, who were patrolling areas with known gang problems, but ran off when his name was called and discarded the knife after an officer chased him down an alleyway.

Despite acknowledging the "growing public concern" about the number of deaths caused by young people with knives, District Judge Denis Brennan spared Ledgister jail time at Willesden Magistrates' Court on January 11 in the hope it would help him "achieve goals" rather than letting him "sit on [his] hands for six months".

A Harrow proactive unit reviewing footage of a public order offence involving a group of males in the town centre four days later spotted Ledgister at the scene, thus breaching his order.

He was arrested at his Wembley home, where police also found cannabis, and reappeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court just one week after his sentencing.

In January, Harrow Proactive Unit Sergeant PJ Jones said: "Ledgister’s actions demonstrate a lack of respect for the court following his previous conviction at court.

"He knew the restrictions that had been placed on him yet he chose to flout these. Such behaviour causes distress amongst our residents and businesses and will not be tolerated."

'I'm taking a risk with you'

District Judge Brennan earlier this year heard the arguments of defence lawyer Miriam Smith, who claimed that the teen had turned his life around.

Ledgister had three previous relevant convictions at the time, including possessing a knife and an offensive weapon in 2016.

However, Ms Smith cited his employment at Primark, regular meetings with a mentor, driving lessons and voluntary work as evidence of real change.

She said: "What has struck me is the improvement in his maturity made in the last two or three months. Sending him to prison would take him back to zero.

"The court should allow him to build the life he does want to live and stay out of trouble."

Explaining his sentencing decision, District Judge Brennan pointed out that sending Ledgister to a Young Offenders Institute would mean he lose his job, couldn't take driving lessons or do voluntary work.

Spotted in Harrow again

After early release from his 13 month sentence for breaching his order in January, Ledgister was spotted in violation of his ban on entering the borough of Harrow once again on November 4.

Officers, including Police Constable Paul Searle, were responding to an incident in Wealdstone when PC Searle spotted and recognised Ledgister on Canning Road at around 4pm.

The teen attempted to flee when police arrived but after a foot chase he was detained and arrested for two breaches of his CBO.

Ledgister's previous court order entailed a requirement of 200 hours unpaid work within two years, a six-month curfew between the hours of 1am and 6am and costs of £320.

It also included a list of 16 people he was banned from associating with, as well as banning him from entering the borough of Harrow.