A “prolific” 50-year-old burglar who abseiled down a skylight before stealing 32 bottles of Champagne worth more than £2,000 has been jailed for 20 months.

Terence Carroll, of Macklin Street, Covent Garden, stole a number of high-value items from businesses in London during three burglaries this year.

Carroll, who pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary on Monday (May 14), broke into the New London Theatre, in Drury Lane, on January 11 this year.

The venue was closed when he broke in at around 6am by abseiling down a skylight before stealing 32 bottles of Champagne worth around £2,400, police said.

He was seen carrying bin bags full of alcohol outside the theatre and was later identified by police officers following CCTV enquiries.

Just under a week later, Carroll targeted a dental surgery in Shorts Gardens, in the Covent Garden area, on January 17.

He broke into the surgery when it was closed and stole a TV and a camera.

Then, at around 5.06am on April 12, Carroll broke into Bunga Bunga, in Drury Lane, by smashing through a back door. He stole a Samsung tablet and bottles of Champagne, vodka and rum.

Carroll was arrested on April 13 on suspicion of three burglaries and was charged the following day. He was sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court on Monday (May 14).

Following the sentencing, PC Alvaro Aracena-Fuentes, from Camden's Neighbourhood Policing Team, said the punishment “sends a clear message”.

“Carroll is a prolific offender who targeted local businesses in an attempt to steal high-value goods,” PC Aracena-Fuentes said on Wednesday (May 16).

“This sentence sends a clear message that those engaged in this type of crime will be brought to justice.

“I would like to thank officers in Holborn and Covent Garden for their dedication and perseverance in linking this man to a series of burglary offences in Camden this year.”