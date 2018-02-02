Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Shepherd's Bush beat bobby has been praised after his hard work and dedication to a mother's case helped bring a successful hate crime prosecution

PC Tom Cooke played a key role in the conviction of 31-year-old Cheryl McKeown, who made the life of her Imre Court next door neighbour Koutar Mrimou a living hell for more than a year

McKeown was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (Janaury 31) after district judge Michael Snow found her guilty at a one-day trial earlier in the month.

The Metropolitan Police has since heaped praise on PC Cooke, who worked tirelessly on the case, liaising with a housing association in the Midlands, local authorities and the community to finally bring McKeown to justice.

Sgt James Burgess, ward sergeant for Shepherd's Bush Green and Addison Ward, said: "PC Tom Cooke clearly demonstrated his professionalism, confidence and determination to bring this suspect to court and provide the victim the utmost care in the most difficult of circumstances. He represents everything that the Metropolitan Police Service stands for."

Mum-of-five Miss Mrimou, 32, was subjected to an onslaught of abuse on a daily basis, which was religiously and racially motivated, and led her to temporarily move out of her home with her children.

On one occasion, McKeown said to her neighbour: "Take your kids back where they belong. They don't belong here. You shouldn't be allowed to have children in this country."

One another, she said in front of the victim's young teenage daughter: "Come out of your f****** house. I'm going to beat you up in front of your kids."

Later, in January 2017, she said: "This is becoming an Islamic estate. Get your f****** children out of this country."

Another account included McKeown blowing cannabis smoke into the face of Miss Mrimou while she cradled her 18-month old son. She would also film Miss Mrimou's guests arriving or leaving her house and make vomiting noises.

In a victim impact statement, read out during McKeown's sentencing hearing, Miss Mrimou spoke about the emotional drain the ordeal had on her and her children.

"She has left me feeling vulnerable, intimidated and not feeling safe in my own home," it said.

Passing sentence, the district judge described the abuse as "prolonged" and "sustained", consisting of "threats and disgusting language".

"It was no doubt motivated by your dislike of the victim's religion," he said. "You used absolutely disgusting language and distinct hostility because of your warped views of her religion.

"This type of behaviour is corrosive to our society. The court must take a firm line, making it clear that this behaviour won't be tolerated."

Following her sentencing, PC Cooke said: "This was a prolonged, and psychological assault, which took place over 17 months, on a family who just wanted to live a peaceful life.

"At no point did they lower themselves to McKeown's level. The Met will never tolerate anyone being threatened or tormented in their own home.

"Racially aggravated harassment is a serious crime and yesterday's sentencing has shown that it is high on our agenda. I am especially proud of the work the team and I have carried out to help this victim's family."

He continued: "We have liaised with local authorities, housing associations and the local community to gather information that helped bring Cheryl McKeown to justice.

"Koutar went through an unbelievable amount of harassment. It was continuous. The victim stood up and we had to stand up and take responsibility.

"We will not tolerate hatred of any faith or ethnicity. We will fully support any victim of crime. Anyone in the neighbourhood going through anything similar should report it to the police.

"You should not be going through this."

Sgt Burgess added: "Through numerous emails and phone calls, PC Cooke managed to get CCTV installed and implemented other safeguarding measures to support the victim, some of which are still in place.

"PC Cooke now has a better understanding of the intricate needs of those that require safeguarding and has used his experience to pass on to other officers within the safer neighbourhoods as best practice.”

Cheryl McKeown: Her sentence

Six months sentence suspended for two years

Six-month curfew, to wear a tag and remain at home between 9pm and 5am

Attend a 30-day rehab requirement

She was also given a restraining order banning her from

Contacting the victim and her family directly or indirectly

Contacting witnesses in the trial directly or indirectly

Contact anyone entering or leaving Miss Mrimou's house

Going to the house of the victim

She was also fined and told to pay compensation.

